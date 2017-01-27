Quorum Announces DMS Certification with Nissan

First Two Nissan Dealerships Now Installed with XSELLERATOR(TM) DMS

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE: QIS) announced today that it has completed integration requirements and has certified its dealership management system (DMS) with Nissan Canada's DCS (Dealer Communication System) as well as installed its first two Nissan dealerships in Canada.

Mark Allen, Quorum's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Services made the announcement. Allen stated, "This certification opens up a new market for us as well as marks a significant milestone towards achieving our 'all makes' strategy for Quorum and XSELLERATOR. We have added support for approximately a dozen new dealership franchises over the past several years and we're excited to now be able to offer our industry leading DMS to Nissan and Infiniti dealerships. Several dealer groups that we have been working with have been eager to see us complete this certification."

"Our first two integrated Nissan dealerships were successfully installed in Canada in the last two months. We are planning our first installation for a US Nissan dealership later this year," Allen added.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its XSELLERATOR product for GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, NAPA and Bumper to Bumper franchised dealership customers as well as other franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships. XSELLERATOR is a dealership and customer management software product that automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. One of the select North American suppliers under General Motors' DTAP program, Quorum is also one of largest DMS providers for GM's Canadian dealerships with nearly 30% of the market. Quorum is a Microsoft Partner in both Canada and the United States. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

