NatGas Industry Sees Step-Change in Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- After an "incredibly dire" past two years, things are looking up for the U.S. , with a step-change in demand from a variety of sources, according to Shane Mullins, Industrial Info vice president of product development for energy markets. The industry is forecast to see $30 billion spent on midstream infrastructure investments in each of the next two years, he said at Industrial Info's recent in Houston, Texas.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.
Date: 01/27/2017
