(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- The plan to build a $60 million cold storage facility in Houston, Texas, by XTL Incorporated (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), is just one of 93 project plans by firms to expand existing storage and distribution facilities, or build new ones across the U.S. in 2017. Altogether, the combined total investments in cold storage, warehouse and distribution facilities comes out to more than $1.6 billion.
For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.
Contact:
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
Date: 01/27/2017 - 12:45
Language: English
News-ID 520358
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Industrial Info Resources
Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX
Number of hits: 57
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.819
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|299
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.