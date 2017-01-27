Food & Beverage Firms Propose More Than 90 Storage and Distribution Facilities Projects for 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- The plan to build a $60 million cold storage facility in Houston, Texas, by XTL Incorporated (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), is just one of 93 project plans by firms to expand existing storage and distribution facilities, or build new ones across the U.S. in 2017. Altogether, the combined total investments in cold storage, warehouse and distribution facilities comes out to more than $1.6 billion.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets.

