bBooth Adds Top Digital Media & CRM Executives

(firmenpresse) - HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- (OTCQB: BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive team to include two seasoned sales professionals; Greg Siefkin, hired as VP of Strategic Accounts, and Doug Klotz, hired as VP of Technical Sales.

Greg Siefkin brings over 18 years' experience in digital media sales with senior executive level positions at Technicolor, DAX/Sample Digital, Ascent Media/Deluxe, Xstream, and IBM.

Doug Klotz, brings over 20 years' experience, tracing the start of his professional career to Scopus Technology, the company that pioneered the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) industry, followed by senior executive level positions at Siebel Systems, now Oracle, among other companies, building global technical enterprise software sales teams with a focus on SaaS-based CRM.

"We're very fortunate to add sales professionals of this caliber to our bBooth bNotifi team," states bBooth CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. "We've set some aggressive sales goals for bBooth this year and with the addition of these two pros, I'm even more confident in our ability to achieve them."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the bBooth team," states Mr. Siefkin. "With bNotifi's interactive video capabilities, bBooth has created what I believe is the most effective digital marketing tool available in the market today. We've got the right products, at the right time, and as part of a world-class management team, I honestly feel like I'm part of the next big thing."

"bBooth has redefined what a CRM tool should be," states Mr. Klotz. "Our bNotifi platform is designed for those organizations that believe that salespeople should have tools that actually help them 'sell,' not simply 'track' and 'report' their daily activities to management. Technology has changed over the past 20 years when many of today's popular CRM products were built, and so has the manner in which consumers and other sales prospects respond, engage and interact in today's video-centric world. I wanted to be part of this amazing company because I know first-hand that bBooth's bNotifi CRM platform is a disruptive technology that will be embraced by sales-based organizations all over the world."

bBooth, Inc. (OTCQB: BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of customer, consumer, and fan engagement. Our software platform can accommodate a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement: Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

