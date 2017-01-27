       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
At the NADA Convention, Outsell Launches New Features That Help Auto Dealers Gain More Insight Into Customer Needs, Deepen Engagement

(firmenpresse) - NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- From the , taking place in New Orleans from Jan. 26-29, , which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, launched several new features intended to help auto dealers gain more insight into customer needs and deepen engagement:

Outsell's platform now offers a way for dealers to view everything they know about a customer in one place -- not just name and contact info, but current vehicle, service and sales history, and engagement with past marketing campaigns.

70 percent of car buyers are influenced by online dealership reviews. Outsell Reputation Management, an add-on to the platform, now gives dealers the ability to automatically request reviews from customers, and guide them through the process of posting those reviews.

CDK is a popular Dealer Management System (DMS) used by many Outsell customers. Outsell has been accepted as a CDK integration partner and is working on a certified integration with CDK, ensuring quick, simple and secure connections and data sharing.

Also new at the show is -- announced Jan. 23, it helps dealers reach the unreachable in their database, attract new buyers to their store, and keep active in-market shoppers engaged with relevant, eye-catching ads on the most popular social platform -- Facebook.

"All these new enhancements are designed to help simplify the process of engaging consumers across channels and individualizing offers and content for auto dealers' customers, including reaching customers via their preferred channel," said Bryan Harwood, Outsell's CTO. "Outsell makes auto dealers lives easier by helping them gain insights into customer needs and then send timely, relevant information designed to get them into the dealership for sales and service. We're looking forward to showing off these new features, including our new Outsell Social Ads solution, at this year's NADA Convention."

To learn more about Outsell's newest features, visit or stop by the Outsell Booth #5430 at the NADA Convention & Expo.

drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when customers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers on a consistent, individualized basis and automating follow up. The Outsell multi-channel customer engagement platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

