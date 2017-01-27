TierPoint Announces $20M Data Center Expansion in Nashville

More than doubles size of region's only Tier 3 certified data center

(firmenpresse) - NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- TierPoint LLC announced that it is significantly increasing its capacity to serve the Nashville community through a $20 million expansion of its state-of-the-art data center, the only Tier 3 certified data center in the region.

TierPoint is partnering with Compass Data Centers on the project, which will more than double the size of the current facility to approximately 53,000 total sq. ft., with 2.4 MW of power and approximately 26,000 sq. ft. of raised floor space. The facility, located in Franklin, is expected to be completed by mid-year and will include dedicated space to be used by clients for their business needs. Total investment in the facility, including the new expansion, will be approximately $45 million. (The original, carrier-neutral facility opened in 2013 with 10,000 sq. ft. of raised floor space).

"This expansion will further enhance our ability to meet strong customer demand for hybrid IT solutions, evidenced by that fact that we've already pre-sold nearly 20 percent of the available space in this next phase," said Bradley Markum, TierPoint's Regional Vice President for the area. "As Nashville's leading provider of cloud, colocation and managed services, we now offer new and current customers more expansion and backup capabilities -- even as we continue adding clients to our current facility."

"TierPoint's growing investment and the strong client demand it's seeing for its services are great news for our community and a sign of the strength of the technology sector in this region," said Dr. Ken Moore, Mayor of Franklin.

TierPoint President and COO Tom McMillin unveiled plans for the expansion at the Nashville Technology Council's 2017 CIO Awards, held Thursday evening in downtown Nashville, with more than 500 in attendance.

In his remarks, McMillin said: "A recent Brookings Institution study of the nation's 100 largest metro areas rated Nashville as the undisputed leader in advanced industry job growth. That's just one of the many reasons we believe in this community, are investing in it, and expanding our presence here, to support a growing roster of clients that have entrusted us with their mission-critical IT operations."

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; data center services, disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services -- all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

Image Available:

Patrick Baczenas



314-720-3136

PressRelease by

TierPoint LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 14:02

Language: English

News-ID 520371

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TierPoint LLC

Stadt: NASHVILLE, TN





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease