OPTIMAL's international training academy - programme 2017.

OPTIMAL AG & Co. KGs current training programme can be ordered from OPTIMAL as a brochure in both German and English and has been available to download from OPTIMALs website since January 2017.

(firmenpresse) - OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG offers practical training, sessions on technical principles, and seminars providing the latest product news and examples of products from our wheel bearing, chassis, brake, water pump, belt drive, engine control, and wheel suspension product lines. The target groups of our training courses range from apprentices to expert mechanics and from administrative assistants to sales representatives. The courses generally last between 90 minutes and two and a half hours depending on the topic being discussed, and are conducted by technical specialists and training experts in either German or English.



They are held in OPTIMALs own international training academy in Langenbach, Germany, which was opened in autumn 2015, offers at least 30 spaces, and boasts state-of-the-art training and communication equipment. The training courses can also be run at the premises of OPTIMALs partners and clients worldwide.



About OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG:

OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG has been producing and selling high-quality spare car parts for more than 25 years. The companys products range from wheel bearing kits, steering and suspension parts, shock absorbers, and brake systems to rubber-metal parts, water pumps, and belt tensioner kits. Driven by passion and enthusiasm, the company has always regarded its employees as its main assets. At OPTIMAL, cooperating fairly with business partners and using resources carefully are equally as important as providing high-quality products and an outstanding service.



With the widest range of wheel bearing kits, TÜV-certified steering and suspension parts, and completely pre-assembled suspension struts, OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG is the number one provider of these products. OPTIMALs parts are sourced from international production partners, original equipment manufacturers, and quality suppliers. The companys fully automated warehouse enables parts to be delivered quickly and on time.



All products comply with European and international standards for the aftermarket, such as the manufacturing and quality standards TS 16949, QS 9000, and ISO 9001:2008.



OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG

Social Media-Manager / Marketing Manager

Rainer Koehler

Alfred-Kuehne-Str. 3

85416 Langenbach

GERMANY

phone: +49 (0) 8761-7206-192

fax: +49 (0) 8761-7206-492

mail: r.koehler(at)optimal-germany.com

web: www.optimal-germany.com



In the event of publication, we would be grateful for a short note to this effect and, if applicable, a specimen copy.

