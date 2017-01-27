Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SHELTON, CT. (Friday, January 27, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell
Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70
per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March
15, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2017.
Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and
electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential
construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2015 revenues of $3.4
billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United
States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,
CT.
######
Contact: Steve Beers
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hubbell Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.hubbell.com/
Date: 01/27/2017 - 15:42
Language: English
News-ID 520380
Character count: 1489
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hubbell Inc.
Stadt: Shelton
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.822
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|318
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.