Endurance Announces Results of Special General Meeting of Shareholders in Connection with Acquisition by SOMPO

PEMBROKE, Bermuda - January 27, 2017 - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.

(NYSE:ENH) ("Endurance") today announced that Endurance common and preferred

shareholders voted in favor of the proposed merger (the "Merger") of Endurance

with and into Volcano International Limited, an indirect, wholly owned

subsidiary of SOMPO Holdings, Inc. ("SOMPO"), at a special general meeting of

Endurance common and preferred shareholders held today in Pembroke, Bermuda.



The merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including

receipt of regulatory approvals. Endurance and SOMPO expect to complete the

Merger later in the first quarter of 2017.



About Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and

casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its operating subsidiaries,

Endurance writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy,

and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property,

casualty, professional lines and specialty lines of reinsurance. Endurance

maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A

(Excellent) from A.M. Best (XV size category), A (Strong) from Standard and

Poor's and A2 from Moody's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Endurance's

headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08,

Bermuda and its mailing address is Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd., Suite No.

784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information

about Endurance, please visit www.endurance.bm.Cautionary Note

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may include, and Endurance may make

related oral, forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with

respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements may include



forward-looking statements both with respect to us in general and the insurance

and reinsurance sectors specifically, both as to underwriting and investment

matters. These statements may also include assumptions about the proposed

transaction (including its benefits, results, effects and timing). Statements

which include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan,"

"believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a

future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this

press release for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise. We

intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor

provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995.



The proposed transaction is subject to risks and uncertainties, including:

(A) that Endurance and SOMPO may be unable to complete the proposed transaction

because, among other reasons, conditions to the closing of the proposed

transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (B) uncertainty as to the timing of

completion of the proposed transaction; (C) the inability to complete the

proposed transaction due to the failure to satisfy one or more conditions to

completion of the proposed transaction, including that a governmental entity may

prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the

transaction; (D) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that

could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (E) risks related to

disruption of management's attention from Endurance's ongoing business

operations due to the proposed transaction; (F) the effect of the announcement

of the proposed transaction on Endurance's relationships with its distributors,

operating results and business generally and (G) the outcome of any legal

proceedings to the extent initiated against Endurance, SOMPO or others following

the announcement of the proposed transaction, as well as Endurance's and SOMPO's

management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.



The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive

and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are

included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in

Endurance's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, the quarterly reports on

Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016 and other

documents of Endurance on file or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission ("US SEC"). Any forward-looking statements made in this press release

are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that

the actual results or developments anticipated by Endurance will be realized or,

even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences

to, or effects on, Endurance or its business or operations. Except as required

by law, the parties undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future

developments or otherwise.







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 441 278 0988

Email: investorrelations(at)endurance.bm



Media Relations

Mark Semer and Thomas Davies

Kekst and Company

Phone: 212 521 4802/4873

Email: mark-semer(at)kekst.com and tom-davies(at)kekst.com

















