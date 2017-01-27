Business News


Turnkey Builders Launches a Range of Civil and Commercial Contracting Services

INDIA, (January 27, 2017) - Turnkey Builders and Contractors is one of the most trusted names in the commercial turnkey contractor sector offering architectural and civil turnkey services. They are also a big name in the industrial contractor sector with services extending to Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Satara, Kolhapur, Belgavi and Goa.

Turnkey Builders offers different kinds of construction solutions and consultancy to clients who need to get their buildings and commercial establishments done. With a team of professional architects, civil engineers, designers at the helm, the company offers a complete solution to building issues. To ensure their work is the best in the market as far as quality is concerned, the company has over 1000 Quality Check Points. They give a clear idea about the estimated costs along with design plans. With a strong back office support, the project planning and controlling goes smooth.

Experienced team of architects, consultants, executioners and liaison specialists have joined hands to deliver a single window solution to building construction issues. Their services are extremely cost effective and clients can save 15% to 20% directly, over conventional building services. Clients also get a zero-headache service as Turnkey ensures all services are taken care of, from architectural, electrical, labour management, building designs, interior designing to even building sanctions and other licensing services. Even environmental issues and landscaping is taken care of, like planting of trees and increasing the green cover of the building conglomerate.

About Turnkey Builders:
One window solution to civil and commercial contracting services at affordable rates. All services are extremely cost effective and run by a team of professionals.

For further information, please visit http://www.turnkeybuilders.in/

http://www.turnkeybuilders.in/



