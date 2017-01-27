TRIOGEN LAUNCHES BREAK THROUGH HEAT RECOVERY TECHNOLOGY: THE E-BOX 170

Goor, The Netherlands, January 27 2017.



Triogen B.V. is pleased to announce the launch of its latest generation ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) technology, the e-box 170 with a rated electric capacity of 170kW. The new model comes in a standard 20-foot shipping container and allows for simple, plug & play installation to gas and diesel engines as well as to biomass burners.



(firmenpresse) - Triogens proven ORC technology converts heat into valuable green electricity. When combined with gas or diesel engines, producing this power does not require any additional fuel as the residual heat in the engine exhaust gas is used. When combined with a biomass burner, the ORC allows converting locally available solid biomass into electricity and heat for local on site use.



The e-box 170 is built on more than 700.000 operating hours of more than 40 Triogen ORCs. All components have undergone a sound design review; while the core technology including the turbo-generator, valves and the process remain unchanged, other components have been simplified and adapted to fit into a 20-foot container.



Henning von Barsewisch, CEO of Triogen, states: We are very proud of the updated product. It is based on customer feedback, years of operating experience and a right dose of innovation. With the e-box, we make our ORC technology simpler to install, more economic to run and easier to operate. This is a technology break-through. And the success in the market shows we are on the right track.



Since the external connection points have been reduced to heat intake/rejection as well as the power to export to the grid, the installation of the ORC is significantly simplified. This also increases mobility and makes third party financing easier. Triogen performs a full factory acceptance test of the containerized unit before shipping.



The company has signed multiple contracts and more are expected in the near future.







About Triogen: Triogen is a leading ORC supplier converting residual heat from industrial processes into power. When installed behind engines (powered by biogas, landfill sites, mine gas or diesel fuel) or burners (running on wood burners, chicken litter, etc.) the Triogen ORC produces valuable green electricity. It currently has installed more than 40 units that typically reach 97% availability and have accumulated over 700,000 operating hours.

Triogen B.V.

Henning von Barsewisch, CEO

Phone: +31 547 820912

Mobile: +31 649 367 827

email: h.bar(at)triogen.nl



Henning von Barsewisch, CEO

Phone: +31 547 820912

Mobile: +31 649 367 827

email: h.bar(at)triogen.nl



