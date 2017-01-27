Third year of Hu-Friedy international presence at AEEDC, Dubai.

Hu-Friedy at AEEDC Dubai, stand 6G10



Dubai, [date] February 2017  The AEEDC Dubai international dental

conference, comprising the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab

Dental Exhibition, is being held for the 21st time. From 7th to 9th February

2017, Hu-Friedy will be present at stand No. 6G10 in the International

Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC), and it will be presenting

exclusive innovations alongside its tried and tested technology. Well-

known experts and some outstanding, innovative products await visitors to

the exhibition stand.

(firmenpresse) - Dentists, health experts and representatives of the dental industry use the

AEEDC Dubai as an opportunity for intensive exchange of expertise between

specialists. The focus is on the latest scientific discoveries and innovative

products. The three-day event is extremely important to Hu-Friedy. "The whole of

the Near East is very important as a market for our products. Investments within

the dental sector are increasing continuously in this region. That's why we have

doubled the size of our stand this time, so that we can present our portfolio in a

more detailed way, says Fabio Molinaro, Vice President & Managing Director

Sales and Marketing Europe. Over a total area of 36 square metres, the dental

specialist will be displaying both established technology and innovations in

different areas of applications.



This includes an exclusive preview of the new EverEdge 2.0 series.

Leveraging decades of instrument making experience, Hu-Friedy developed

EverEdge 2.0 using a proprietary heat treatment process and enhanced finishing

techniques. The optimized steel of EverEdge 2.0 has superior edge retention and

wear characteristics that will last the entire life of the instrument. Since its not a

superficial coating, these characteristics cannot be removed through use or

sharpening. EverEdge 2.0 Scalers can be resharpened at any point to extend

their life and value.

And Hu-Friedy has another special event up its sleeve at AEEDC Dubai: for the

first time, professionals and visitors will have the opportunity to meet, at Hu-

Friedy booth, Dr Consolata Pejrone. The Italian specialist is one of the leading

opinion-makers in periodontology and is a lecturer on the dental hygiene

programme at the University of Turin. At the stand, she will be focusing on the topic of sharpness and its importance in periodontal applications. She will be in

attendance at the Hu-Friedy exhibition stand from 7th to 9th February 2017.





The company was founded in Chicago in 1908. The aim of the Hu-Friedy

Manufacturing Company was and is to provide dentists with ideal aids and to

enhance the capabilities of dental specialists with the perfect instruments. For

over 100 years, Hu-Friedy has been one of the leading manufacturers of

instruments and equipment for the dental sector in the world. The company

develops and produces high-quality, precision manual instruments, scalers and

hygiene products. The range comprises more than 10,000 products that are sold

in over 80 countries throughout the world. The focus is on performance, precision

and durability, along with reliability and quality. The global company has its

headquarters in Chicago, with other sites in Germany (Frankfurt and Tuttlingen),

Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo.



Further information is available on the internet at www.hu-friedy.com

