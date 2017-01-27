Third year of Hu-Friedy international presence at AEEDC, Dubai.

Hu-Friedy at AEEDC Dubai, stand 6G10
Dubai, [date] February 2017 The AEEDC Dubai international dental
conference, comprising the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab
Dental Exhibition, is being held for the 21st time. From 7th to 9th February
2017, Hu-Friedy will be present at stand No. 6G10 in the International
Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC), and it will be presenting
exclusive innovations alongside its tried and tested technology. Well-
known experts and some outstanding, innovative products await visitors to
the exhibition stand.
(firmenpresse) - Dentists, health experts and representatives of the dental industry use the
AEEDC Dubai as an opportunity for intensive exchange of expertise between
specialists. The focus is on the latest scientific discoveries and innovative
products. The three-day event is extremely important to Hu-Friedy. "The whole of
the Near East is very important as a market for our products. Investments within
the dental sector are increasing continuously in this region. That's why we have
doubled the size of our stand this time, so that we can present our portfolio in a
more detailed way, says Fabio Molinaro, Vice President & Managing Director
Sales and Marketing Europe. Over a total area of 36 square metres, the dental
specialist will be displaying both established technology and innovations in
different areas of applications.
This includes an exclusive preview of the new EverEdge 2.0 series.
Leveraging decades of instrument making experience, Hu-Friedy developed
EverEdge 2.0 using a proprietary heat treatment process and enhanced finishing
techniques. The optimized steel of EverEdge 2.0 has superior edge retention and
wear characteristics that will last the entire life of the instrument. Since its not a
superficial coating, these characteristics cannot be removed through use or
sharpening. EverEdge 2.0 Scalers can be resharpened at any point to extend
their life and value.
And Hu-Friedy has another special event up its sleeve at AEEDC Dubai: for the
first time, professionals and visitors will have the opportunity to meet, at Hu-
Friedy booth, Dr Consolata Pejrone. The Italian specialist is one of the leading
opinion-makers in periodontology and is a lecturer on the dental hygiene
programme at the University of Turin. At the stand, she will be focusing on the topic of sharpness and its importance in periodontal applications. She will be in
attendance at the Hu-Friedy exhibition stand from 7th to 9th February 2017.
More information:
http://www.hu-friedy.com
Information about the company
The company was founded in Chicago in 1908. The aim of the Hu-Friedy
Manufacturing Company was and is to provide dentists with ideal aids and to
enhance the capabilities of dental specialists with the perfect instruments. For
over 100 years, Hu-Friedy has been one of the leading manufacturers of
instruments and equipment for the dental sector in the world. The company
develops and produces high-quality, precision manual instruments, scalers and
hygiene products. The range comprises more than 10,000 products that are sold
in over 80 countries throughout the world. The focus is on performance, precision
and durability, along with reliability and quality. The global company has its
headquarters in Chicago, with other sites in Germany (Frankfurt and Tuttlingen),
Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo.
Further information is available on the internet at www.hu-friedy.com
Company contact:
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.
Daniela Trono
European Headquarters
Astro Park
Lyoner Strasse 9
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Telephone: 00800 4837 4339 free of charge
Fax: 00800 4837 4340
E-mail: info(at)hufriedy.eu
www.hu-friedy.eu
Wirkstoffmedia AG, Kristina Jung, Kriegsbergstr. 34, 70174 Stuttgart
Date: 01/27/2017 - 16:42
Language: English
News-ID 520394
Character count: 2759
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.
Ansprechpartner: Daniela Trono
Stadt: Frankfurt am Main
Telefon: 00800 48 37 43 39
Meldungsart: Messeinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 27.01.2017
Comments:
Printing free of charge - please send a copy to:
Wirkstoffmedia AG, Kristina Jung, Kriegsbergstr. 34, 70174 Stuttgart
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.822
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|321
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.