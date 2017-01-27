Joint Statement on the Release of the Binational Ecological Risk Assessment of Grass Carp for the Great Lakes Basin

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Kathryn McGarry, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry made the following statement today:

We confirm our joint commitment to the fight against Asian Carps in the Canadian waters of the Great Lakes following the release of the Binational Ecological Risk Assessment for Grass Carp in the Great Lakes Basin.

Both Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) recognize the critical importance of early intervention to prevent the establishment of invasive species. We share common goals of protecting the biodiversity and habitat of the Great Lakes and Ontario's aquatic ecosystems. The results of the Binational Risk Assessment will be used to inform operational decisions by both our agencies and guide early detection and other operational efforts to keep Asian Carps out of our waters.

As noted in the Risk Assessment, the study concluded that Grass Carp, one of four Asian Carp species, have arrived in parts of the Great Lakes basin, specifically lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario. The study also concluded that the ecological consequences of Grass Carp in most areas of the Great Lakes basin could be extreme within the next 50 years. Arrival is just the first stage of the introduction process and through continued collaboration at the highest levels of each agency we have an opportunity to halt the introduction of Grass Carp in the Canadian waters of the Great Lakes.

Both DFO and MNRF have together achieved numerous successes in the fight against Asian Carps to date:

We remain steadfastly committed to this fight and to the partnership between our agencies. Our future plans include:

Internet:

Follow us on Twitter!

Contacts:



Laura Gareau

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

613-992-3474





Hilary Prince

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Communications

905-336-4974





Emily Kirk

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Minister's Office

416-314-2206



Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Media Desk

Communications Services Branch

416-314-2106





More information:

http://www.canada.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Government of Canada and Government of Ontario

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 16:15

Language: English

News-ID 520399

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Government of Canada and Government of Ontario

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease