TRI Pointe Homes: New Year Brings New Home Opportunities for Northern California Homebuyers

(firmenpresse) - SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- It's a new year, and that means new opportunity for the future abound! And at TRI Pointe Homes, the sky is the limit for homebuyers looking to expand their horizons and grow their own opportunities for health, wealth and happiness.

"As we look ahead to 2017, TRI Pointe Homes is perfectly positioned to fulfill homebuyers' every wish for a home. Our strong sales in our current communities and the growing number of new TRI Pointe homes in are an exciting sign of all the great things to come this year," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager for TRI Pointe Homes.

According to Cleary, brand new home communities are set to unveil in 2017, including single-family attached homes at in Livermore; two neighborhoods of single-family detached homes -- Slate and Onyx -- at in Dublin; Apex at Mission Stevenson in Fremont; and Bloom & Harvest at Green Valley in Fairfield.

"All of these new home communities will debut throughout 2017. Coopers Place will heat up the market in February 2017 and we will see Slate and Onyx unveiled in the spring and Apex in the summer of 2017, so this year is shaping up to be an extraordinary time for new homes and new opportunities for homebuyers," Cleary said.

Current new home offerings at continue to draw homebuyers who desire the latest in new home building and energy-saving technology, along with beautiful architecture and stylish interior designs.

Those communities include: in family-friendly Tracy; in Vacaville; at The Cannery in Haywood; in Fremont; at Mountain House; Cadence, Linear and Symmetry in the master-planned, waterfront community of in Alameda; and the four neighborhood of Berkshire, Hawthorne, Marquette and Wynstone at in scenic Brentwood.

All current and new TRI Pointe Homes' communities offer generous living spaces that allow for grand gatherings and entertaining and refreshing outdoor areas for connecting with nature and neighbors.

Design highlights include extraordinary interior appointments such as gourmet island kitchens with walk-in pantry in select plans, expansive great rooms and stylish master suites with large walk-in closets, along with earth-friendly home designs and energy-efficient features that address the needs of today's family, securing TRI Pointe Homes' residences as one of the best values in the region featuring, functional.

TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties.For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit .

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at .

