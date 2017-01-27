Modern laser-based technology transforms soil analysis process

(firmenpresse) - BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)
Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Chateauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, today announced a repayable contribution of $470,000 to help a Quebec company to commercialize a laser-based soil analysis system that replaces more traditional chemical analyses.
This funding to Logiag Inc. will allow the company to introduce to the market laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), a technology that allows for faster and more accurate data at lower cost. The goal is to provide producers with the exact amount of fertilizer needed and thereby avoid the overuse of chemicals.
This investment helps achieve the federal government's goal of creating good jobs in the agriculture sector by supporting discovery science and innovation.
"The Government of Canada is investing in science and innovation to keep our farmers on the cutting edge, while protecting the environment. Projects like these will help give our agricultural sector a competitive advantage and strengthen Canada's position as a leader in precision agriculture."
- Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Chateauguay-Lacolle
"The financial support we received was crucial for establishing a world-class laboratory and demonstrating our laser technology, which is attracting a great deal of interest. Representatives of organizations such as Bayer, SGS and Eurofins Scientific have come to us to confirm their hypotheses."
- Charles Nault, eng., MBA, President and CEO, Logiag Inc.
