The Accessible Hard Rock Hotel in Tenerife Opens with a Bang

Hard Rock Hotel recently opened a hotel in Tenerife that is ideal for both able and disabled holidays. We attended the recent launch party.

(firmenpresse) - I had the pleasure of attending the official launch party of the disabled-friendly Hard Rock Hotel in Tenerife back in December, so I thought that itd be worth sharing my experience and thoughts on the hotel with you.



In addition to rocking out to a great show from none other than The Village People and a handful of other nostalgic acts, I was also hugely impressed with the premises and Hard Rocks accessibility standards. If youre organising your disabled holidays with us, I highly recommend looking into one of their many highly-accessible properties.



Rocking Out at the HRH Tenerifes Launch Party



I was one of around 800 invitees to the official launch party, but we ended up celebrating with nearly 3000 people on the island who had come to enjoy the festivities at the five-star resort. This created a lively and fun atmosphere that I certainly wont be forgetting anytime soon. The party had a Children of the 80s theme, which was also used to celebrate the launch of the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza in 2015  the success of this event has made it a regular occurrence and it is now one of Ibizas most popular parties. Its not hard to see why...



Descending on Tenerifes sunny southern coast for the launch party were a handful of fantastic 80s acts that are known for their dance floor fillers. The Village People stole the show with classics such as Y.M.C.A and Macho Man, but C+C Music Factory also had the crowd singing along with Things That Make You Go Hmm and Gonna Make You Sweat. Italian trio Blackbox also took to the stage, as well as Rozella and the DJ trio Dream Team. This was an evening of true blast-from-the-past music that had everybody in high spirits and dancing on the colourful dance floor until the early hours.



The Hotel



In addition to the open-air concert, we were also able to enjoy everything that the new hotel had to offer. This included three very inviting swimming pools, a beautiful saltwater lagoon and a fun beach club. There are six restaurants to choose from which serve up food from all around the world, plus six cool bars, each with their own unique ambience. The rooftop sky lounge bar is particularly impressive, as you can enjoy amazing views of Mount Teide and the ocean from here.





I had a great time at the launch party and enjoyed spending time at Hard Rocks now-second European hotel, and particularly because Hard Rock has excellent accessibility standards. They have forward-thinking features in each room and around the hotel that sometimes include roll-in showers, portable commodes, Braille signs, wheelchair accessible features, portable bathtub benches and grab rails.



Not just this, but every member of staff is trained to accommodate guests with special needs and indeed I have found every employee Ive encountered to be friendly and extremely helpful. It is for this reason that Id highly recommend this hotel to anybody enquiring about our disabled holidays in the Canary Islands.



Whats Next?



We are keeping busy here at Can Be Done, as next up we will be exhibiting at the Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show at Olympia London between the 2nd and 5th of February. This is the UKs largest and longest-running travel show where hundreds of established tour operators, tourist boards, travel celebrities and more come together and celebrate everything related to travel. My colleagues and I have been invited along to set up an exhibit and talk to people about disabled holidays and to show our ideas, so be sure to pop along and say hi at what is sure to be a great event.





Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in disabled holidays across the world for individuals and groups who are travelling with a handicap. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.

