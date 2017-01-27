Accessible Cyprus: Ideal for Disabled Holidays

Our disabled access holidays to Cyprus can contain excursions around the island, including tours of the Paphos area, parasailing and visiting remote villages.

(firmenpresse) - Cyprus is a great destination for those who need to know that they can get around easily and have the support of additional equipment. Most of the resort locations here are flat and so make it easy to push a wheelchair or travel around using a power chair or mobility scooter. Accessible transport for both airport transfers and excursions is easily arranged, and we can organise a wide range of equipment rental for you, which could include power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, scooters, shower chairs, hoists and anything else to improve your holiday experience.



If you are looking for disabled access holidays to Cyprus, I can suggest a number of fun and accessible excursions to include in your holiday  my team can make sure they are all seamlessly planned into your itinerary:



Tours around the Paphos Area



The beautiful coastal city of Paphos contains both ancient ruins and a modern harbour region, ensuring that there is plenty to see and do on an excursion to this sunny city. Contact my team to book an excursion to see:



- The beaches  There are around 30 beaches in the Paphos area, with at least 12 of these having a Blue Flag status. There are a few safe, clean and attractive ones that can be reached by wheelchair  ask us, and we will advise.



- Kato Paphos Archaeological Park  Uncover brilliantly preserved mosaics and see impressive Roman architecture up close at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which dates back to prehistoric times.



- No trip to Cyprus is complete without sampling the delicious cuisine. The small coastal town of Geroskipou, just outside Paphos, is a great place for food. Here you can try Loukoumia  a local delicacy that is the Cyprus version of Turkish delights.



Tours Connected with the Goddess Aphrodite



You may be aware that the Goddess Aphrodite is connected to Cyprus, so anybody with an interest in Greek mythology will get a real kick out of this trip. According to Hesiods Theogony, The Goddess of Love and Beauty was born from the foam in the waters of Paphos. Paphos became a centre of the cult of Aphrodite, and it is where her temple was erected in the 12th Century BC by the Myceneans.





We can arrange tours to see the important landmarks related to Aphrodite, which includes Aphrodites Rock (her birthplace) and the remains of the Temple of Aphrodite. This amazing archaeological site contains the remains of villas with mosaic floors, tombs, fortresses and palaces. These contribute a great deal to our understanding of life during this period.



Visits to Outlying Villages



Cyprus is also home to a number of charming outlying villages which are worth exploring.



- Kakopetria  Just a short trip from capital city Nicosia, this small village has medieval quarters where you can spend the day taking in the lovely views and enjoying great cuisine. Top tip  try the traditional Loukoumathes (Greek honey doughnuts).



- Lefkara  An idyllic village famed for producing lace of the highest quality. Here you can enjoy a tour of a Turkish delight factory, a folklore museum and watch the groups of women creating impressive embroidery in the streets.



- Omodos  This village prides itself on producing exquisite wines. The fruit trees, vines, village houses with red roofs against a backdrop of the surrounding mountains ensure that this is a picture-perfect destination.



Parasailing



Our disabled access holidays can also cater to adrenaline-junkies, with accessible Parasailing, suitable for both wheelchair users and non-wheelchair users. I have found that many wheelchair users find it an incredibly liberating and thrilling experience  try it for yourself!



http://www.canbedone.co.uk/location/cyprus/



Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in disabled access holidays across the world for individuals and groups who are travelling with a handicap. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.



