Memjet Board of Directors Announces the Retirement of Ray Stata and the Election of Tom Frankowski

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Memjet, a global leader in the development and distribution of single-pass inkjet technology, announced today the retirement of Ray Stata and the election of Tom Frankowski of Quad/Graphics to the company's board of directors.

Ray Stata, chairman and co-founder of Analog Devices, has served on the Memjet Board for more than 10 years. Len Lauer, chairman and chief executive officer said, "Memjet has been fortunate to leverage Ray's expertise and guidance in positioning the company to deliver innovative offerings to the print markets."

Mr. Frankowski is chief operating officer of Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) where he is responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive operating growth strategy with direct responsibility for revenue generation, manufacturing and distribution operations, sustainable cost management, and overall profitability and efficiency of the business.

Said Mr. Lauer: "Memjet works with OEM partners who create a new breed of inkjet solutions. From labels to packaging to commercial presses, these Memjet-powered solutions bring the simplicity, speed and profitability users need to transform the way printing -- and their business -- gets done. This trend toward innovation will continue well into 2017, which is why we have elected Mr. Frankowski to our board of directors. Throughout his career he has demonstrated a strong aptitude for taking innovative ideas and turning them into profitable, global business units. We look forward to his valuable contribution towards Memjet's financial growth and strategy positioning."

Over the course of his 37-year career with Quad/Graphics, Mr. Frankowski has played an important leadership role in growing the company from a small startup into the largest long-run printing company in North America. He has deep experience in transforming businesses in three distinct ways: through implementing leading-edge technology, optimizing organization structures for greater performance, and maintaining a culture of continuous improvement based on Lean enterprise principles.

Mr. Frankowski launched his career in Quad/Graphics' Imaging department in 1979, later building the division into one of the industry's premier premedia providers and the foundation for Quad/Graphics' new interactive marketing agency, BlueSoHo. Mr. Frankowski is also credited with engineering Quad/Graphics' strategic entrance into the digital era. He was named Vice President of Imaging Operations in 1993; President of Quad/Graphics Europe in 2006; Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Operations in 2010; and to his current position in 2014.

Mr. Frankowski values education and completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Memjet created a whole new category of inkjet printing when it introduced their revolutionary printhead technology. These color printheads use Memjet's unique Waterfall Printhead Technology that fires millions of ink drops per second. The waterfall technology and related components hold approximately 3,500 global patents, demonstrating both the innovation and the value of this solution.

Memjet has since grown to become a global leader, offering single-pass, color printing technologies that provide remarkable speeds and affordability to a growing number of customers and markets, with a focus on desktop, wide format, and production applications.

