Gary Canon Joins GBH as a Shareholder to Lead Business Valuation and M&A Advisory Practice

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- GBH CPAs, PC, a professional firm providing audit, tax and advisory services, announced the addition of Gary Canon, ASA, CPA, ABV, to lead the firm's and mergers & acquisitions ("M&A") team as Shareholder.

In his new role, Gary will lead GBH's practice providing valuations of businesses, equity interests, intangible assets, debt, and other securities of public and privately held companies on behalf of the firm. He will help clients acquiring or selling businesses, financing or restructuring businesses, and valuing employee stock ownership plans ("ESOPs") and other share-based compensation calculations, purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment testing and shareholder valuation disputes.

"At GBH, we are committed to truly understanding our clients' needs and helping them plan for success," said Jeff Houston, Shareholder and CEO for GBH. "Gary's diverse transaction valuation experience will enhance our ability to understand our clients' business transaction goals. We're very pleased to have him join the team."

Gary stated, "GBH has a reputation for delivering quality assurance, tax, and business consulting services to a diverse business community. I'm confident my skill set in valuation and M&A advisory will fit well within the firm. Most of all, I am excited to be working with a great group of people who share the same values and high standards of client service."

Gary is a certified public accountant Accredited in Business Valuation ("ABV") with over 30 years of combined experience in public accounting and investment banking. He has a deep knowledge in energy valuation matters and has performed numerous analyses for M&A sell-side for lower middle market companies, ESOP transaction structuring, financial reporting for ESOPs and estate and gift tax planning. Gary has also served as an expert witness including testimony in electric utility deregulation on behalf of the City of Houston. Gary earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in public accounting from Texas A&M University. He is also a member of the Texas Society of CPAs ("TSCPA"), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA") and the American Society of Appraisers ("ASA").

(), a top 25 , provides comprehensive audit, tax, advisory and valuation services (including ESOPs) to publicly and privately held companies in bio-tech, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, non-profit, professional services and technology markets. GBH is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB") and is a member of the AICPA Center for Audit Quality and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. GBH has been selected by INSIDE Public Accounting to the Best of the Best Firms list and an All-Star Firm. GBH has been selected by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's FAST 100 Growing Companies as well as one of Houston's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Houston's Best Places to Work and has been selected by Accounting Today as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work for. GBH is a member of Kreston International (), a global network of accounting firms.

Christina Carter



Marketing Coordinator, GBH CPAs, PC

T: 713-482-0059





More information:

http://www.gbhcpas.com/



PressRelease by

GBH CPAs, PC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 17:53

Language: English

News-ID 520412

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GBH CPAs, PC

Stadt: HOUSTON, TX





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease