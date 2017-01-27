Top-Rated Children's Play Food Set By Mommy Please Now Back In Stock On Amazon

After a short period of unavailability due to increased sales and being sold out, the best-selling 125 piece play food set by Mommy Please is now back in stock on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please is excited to announce that their [children's plastic play food](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC) set is now back in stock on Amazon.com.



"We thought we had made generous sales predictions," stated company spokesperson Elise Murphy, "but clearly we were wrong! We are humbled and thrilled with the customer response to our play food set. We have increased production and will do our best to ensure that the food set remains in stock from this time forward."



Made from BPA-free plastic that is durable, shatterproof plastic that is perfect for children ages 3 and older, the Mommy Please [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) is designed with kids in mind. Food pieces in the collection include ice cream cone, apples, juice, milk, bread, pizza, eggs, grapes, potatoes, asparagus, strawberries, chicken, tomatoes and much more. The large variety of pieces ensures that children will be occupied for hours, as they learn new food items and how to create healthy, balanced meals and snacks.



Customers have given the Mommy Please play food set rave reviews. With over 350 reviews on Amazon.com, 96% of customers say they love their play food set, with the average product rating a 4.7 out of 5 stars. One happy customer who is a verified purchaser wrote a new five-star review this week that said, "Awesome product. Daughter uses them every day and can easily identify each item. Everything is appropriately colored and labeled!"



Currently, on sale for $23.97, the Mommy Please play food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Amazon Prime customers receive free 2-day shipping, and standard shipping is available for free on all purchases over $49. Mommy Please is confident that customers will be satisfied with their play food set and offers an unconditional guarantee on their product.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

