Why Tenerife Comes Recommended for Disabled Group Holidays

We can arrange excellent disabled holidays to the beautiful island of Tenerife, including a handful of fun and valuable excursions around the area.

(firmenpresse) - Over the 30+ years that weve been in the trade, we have seen a lot of demand for disabled holidays to Tenerife. Indeed, this is an excellent choice of destination for travellers with a physical impairment. Many of the resorts here are flat, making it easy to get around. Whats more, we have good connections with accessible transport providers and mobility equipment rentals on the island.



But if you are looking into our disabled holidays, what will probably tempt you the most is our range of accessible excursions around the island! Here are a few to tickle your wanderlust:



Tours to Visit Other Locations on the Island



- Santa Cruz  The capital of the island, Santa Cruz, is a buzzing coastal city which caters well for tourists. Here you will find a handful of impressive modern buildings and interesting museums, but it is also well known for its cultural diversity and selection of inviting cafes, bars and restaurants. Most areas are flat and accessible for disabled travellers, but those in a wheelchair may struggle to access the sand beaches.



- San Cristobal de la Laguna  To the north of Tenerife you will find San Cristobal de la Laguna, which was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. The city has two sections; the Upper Town is the initial founding site and is located next to the lagoon, whilst the Lower Town is the first example of unfortified colonial town. As a result, there are many open public spaces and wide streets, ideal for disabled travellers. San Cristobal de la Laguna is a university town, so expect many social activities and a great nightlife here.



- Puerto de La Cruz  A tourist hotspot, Puerto de La Cruz is a beautifully green coastal town where people come to enjoy the black-sand beaches and the historic city centre. Whilst the beaches may be difficult for those in a wheelchair, there are botanical gardens, parks, shops and restaurants to enjoy.



- Adeje  The southern resort Costa Adeje is a relatively new municipality where people come to indulge in luxury. Here you will find high-end shopping, an attractive promenade, stylish bars and restaurants and several beaches. As a modern resort, the majority of attractions and public spaces are easily accessible and flat.





Tours to Teide National Park



Traversing a National Park on disabled holidays? Yes, indeed. You can explore the unique landscape of Teide National Park - with the imposing Teide Volcano towering over the area  on the completely accessible Roque de Caramujo Path. Alternatively, the Alto de Guamazo path can be accessed by wheelchair provided that there is support from a friend or guide.



In addition to the pathways, there are also a few practical vantage points where you can enjoy panoramic views of the park. Guests can relax in either of the two visitors centres where there are bars, restaurants and plenty of fascinating information about the area.



Loro Parque



This famous animal park in Puerto de la Cruz is a must visit. It is home to an impressive array of beautiful parrots, orca whales, sea lions, pelicans, chimps, gorillas, tigers, sharks and other animals. Fact: it also has the largest collection of penguins in the world outside of the arctic region!



The park puts on shows for entertainment, plus there are several restaurants and cafes, a picturesque orchid garden and spaces to relax; this ensures that you can easily spend a whole day here. Pathways throughout allow easy access for those in a wheelchair around the attractions and refreshment areas, plus there are disabled toilets onsite.



Visit to the Island of La Gomera



The small, yet very beautiful La Gomera is a somewhat forgotten island, so expect to find some precious peace and quiet on your day trip here. A welcome change from the hustle and bustle of Tenerife, La Gomera features volcanic mountains, lush valleys, black-sand beaches and dense rainforests within the National Park. Although the hiking trails may not be suitable for those with physical impairments, you can still enjoy the serenity and natural beauty of the island.



Come and Meet the Team



I think that you will be highly impressed with the disabled holidays that we offer in Tenerife. If you would like to know more, we have been asked to exhibit at the upcoming Destinations: The Holiday and Travel Show at Olympia London, between the 2nd and 5th of February. Come along to say hi and learn more about how we can arrange agreeable and stress-free trips for disabled travellers.





http://www.canbedone.co.uk/location/tenerife/



Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in disabled holidays across the world for individuals and groups who are travelling with a handicap. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.

