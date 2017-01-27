/ Mining & Metals


Dalradian files NI 43-101 Technical Report

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX: DNA)(AIM: DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Contacts:
Dalradian Resources Inc.
Marla Gale
Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5622


Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke
+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 20 7523 8000



More information:
http://www.dalradian.com/



Firma: Dalradian Resources Inc.
