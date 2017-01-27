Dalradian files NI 43-101 Technical Report

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX: DNA)(AIM: DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Contacts:

Dalradian Resources Inc.

Marla Gale

Vice President Communications

+1 416 583 5622





Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke

+44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison

+44 20 7523 8000





More information:

http://www.dalradian.com/



PressRelease by

Dalradian Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 520416

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dalradian Resources Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease