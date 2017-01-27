Courchevel from the Air: 6 Airbourne Adventures

See the landscape of the French Alps from a new perspective with a range of exhilarating airborne activities on offer. Time for a winter getaway to Courchevel!

(firmenpresse) - If you find that your ski holidays are all beginning to merge into one  the same snow-covered peaks, and the same selfies taken at the top of mountains  then maybe its time to shake things up a little.



During your next winter getaway, why not consider doing something completely extraordinary  like taking a selfie a few hundred meters above the resort, while gliding in a hot air balloon!



At Courchevel there are a range of thrilling activities visitors can enjoy in the air above the resort. Whether you want to ski off the side of the piste with your own wings or learn to fly a light aircraft specially designed for the mountains, there are loads of airborne adventures waiting for you to try.



1. Helicopter Tours



Relax in the comfort of a helicopter as it glides around the beautiful Three Valleys ski area, taking in the stunning landscape, much of which is invisible to skiers on the ground. Book a lunch and the helicopter will touch down at a mountain restaurant so you can really enjoy the experience of the ultimate winter getaway, before taking off once more and returning you to Courchevel.



2. Speed Riding



If youre looking for something a little more extreme, then good skiers (those comfortable on red runs and above) could try their hand at the relatively new sport of speed riding. Speed riding combines skiing and flying; skiers are given their own wing which catches the air as they descend, lifting them into the air...



Used mostly for off piste skiing, it helps skiers to reach previously inaccessible areas.



3. Paragliding



Known in France as parapenting, this is a great option for thrill seekers who would like the experience of flying but would prefer someone else to be in control. Harnessed to an instructor who manoeuvres the parachute, you will take off from a mountaintop and glide through the air down into the valley. A mind-blowing winter getaway experience.





4. Hot Air Ballooning



Probably the most romantic way to see Courchevel from the air is from the basket of a hot air balloon. Enjoy stunning views, take amazing selfies and spot some of the mountains shyer wildlife which most skiers never get to see.



5. Light Aircraft



Something about a light aircraft in the mountains makes you feel very connected to both the landscape and the air. Take off from Courchevel Altiport and enjoy a tour of the entire Three Valleys area.



6. Sky-Diving



Okay, I saved the best for last. If youve always thought sky-diving could be an awesome, breath-taking experience, just wait until you try it over the stunning landscape and snow-capped mountains of the Alps. This really is the experience of a lifetime.



How to Get to Courchevel



Courchevel is an easy winter getaway destination  from the UK it is served by four local airports: Chambéry, Grenoble, Lyon and Geneva. For the most frequent flights and widest range of carriers, try Geneva. To get to Courchevel from any of these airports, book an airport transfer before you set off with a company like Shuttle Direct. You can choose between a group transfer or private vehicle, and rest assured that as long as you inform us of the equipment youll be carrying when you book, we will transport all your ski or boarding gear at no extra cost.







Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

