Cosmopolitan Collection Markets Their Acrylic Makeup Storage to Moms In New USP

A new Unique Selling Proposition (USP) to focus on moms was announced this week by Cosmopolitan Collection for their best-selling makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection announced their latest Unique Selling Proposition (USP). Since their acrylic [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is made of a durable acrylic resin and shatterproof, parents with children are their new target market.



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer can be used by people of all ages and genders. In addition to being shatterproof, the makeup organizer is scratch resistant, waterproof, easy to wash all perfect properties for a product in the homes of parents with children.



Rob Bowser from Cosmopolitan Collection stated, "We use the same material that holds back millions of gallons of water in aquariums for this makeup organizer. No, it wasn't cheap for us to implement, but we only want the best for loyal customers." In addition to being sturdy, the acrylic makeup organizer is attractive. It includes four drawers with ergonomic handles, as well as spaces to hold makeup brushes, lip products, and nail polish. The makeup organizer detaches into two pieces, allowing for various configurations to maximize space and storage. It contains two large drawers, to small drawers and various other compartments to hold brushes, lipstick, nail polish and other makeup items. This Free Guide details one complete layout. One of the main appeals of the makeup organizer for mothers is the childproof feature. The acrylic is durable and unbreakable, as well as attractive.



The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic [makeup storage unit](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is for sale exclusively at Amazon.com. It is currently discounted to $42.99, and there is free shipping on orders over $49. Cosmopolitan Collection stands behind their makeup organizer, and if customers are not completely happy, their purchase will be refunded in full



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price.





http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

Cosmopolitan Collection

Rob Bowser

El Paso, TX



