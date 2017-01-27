Stelmine announces the results of its annual and special meeting of Shareholders and the grant of stock options

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Stelmine Canada Ltd. ("Stelmine") (TSX VENTURE: STH) today announced the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held in Montreal on this date (the "Meeting"). During the Meeting, the candidates recommended by management, being Andre Proulx, Isabelle Proulx, Hugo Gagne and Christian Guilbaud, were elected as directors of the Company, Brunet Roy Dube, chartered accountants, were appointed as the Company's independent auditors, and the proposed modifications to the Stock Option Plan ("Stock Option Plan") were approved by the Company's shareholders.

After the Meeting, a total of 775,000 stock options were granted under the Stock Option Plan to the Company at an exercise price of $0.30, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange the day preceding the grant. All options vested on their date of grant and each option may be exercised during a period of five years following the date of grant. This grant is subject to the final approval of the modifications of the Stock Option Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a restructuring junior Quebec mining exploration company operating in Quebec. Its capital stock consists of 17,953,884 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $5.6 million.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made herein may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future economic performance of Stelmine and carry known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may appreciably affect their results, economic performance or accomplishments when considered in light of the content or implications or statements made by Stelmine. Actual events or results could be significantly different. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Isabelle Proulx

President and CEO

581-998-1222







Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Christian Guilbaud

Director

514-813-7862





More information:

http://www.stelmine.com/



PressRelease by

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 18:46

Language: English

News-ID 520425

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Stadt: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease