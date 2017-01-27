/ Apparel


Gordmans announces consolidation of workforce

ID: 520426
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OMAHA, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Apparel and home décor retailer (NASDAQ: GMAN) announced today the consolidation and streamlining of selected functions to better compete in the current sluggish retail environment.

Gordmans President and CEO Andy Hall said, "It is a very difficult decision to eliminate non-store positions as all Gordmans' employees are passionate about creating the best shopping experience for our guests."

For impacted associates, Gordmans has extended assistance which includes income continuation, outplacement support and/or the offer of other positions within the company.

(NASDAQ: GMAN) is an everyday value-priced department store featuring a large selection of name brands and the latest fashions and styles at up to 60% off department and specialty store prices. The wide range of merchandise includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys. Founded in 1915, Gordmans currently operates 106 stores in 62 markets and 22 states. Visit .

INVESTOR CONTACT:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

MEDIA CONTACT:
Joan Lukas
(402) 895-2552 ext. 322



Keywords (optional):

gordmans-stores, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/27/2017 - 19:00
Language: English
News-ID 520426
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gordmans Stores, Inc.
Stadt: OMAHA, NE


Number of hits: 41

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Apparel




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.825
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z