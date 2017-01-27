Gordmans announces consolidation of workforce

(firmenpresse) - OMAHA, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Apparel and home décor retailer (NASDAQ: GMAN) announced today the consolidation and streamlining of selected functions to better compete in the current sluggish retail environment.

Gordmans President and CEO Andy Hall said, "It is a very difficult decision to eliminate non-store positions as all Gordmans' employees are passionate about creating the best shopping experience for our guests."

For impacted associates, Gordmans has extended assistance which includes income continuation, outplacement support and/or the offer of other positions within the company.

is an everyday value-priced department store featuring a large selection of name brands and the latest fashions and styles at up to 60% off department and specialty store prices. The wide range of merchandise includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys. Founded in 1915, Gordmans currently operates 106 stores in 62 markets and 22 states.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200



MEDIA CONTACT:

Joan Lukas

(402) 895-2552 ext. 322

