BCSC panel orders B.C. company to pay disgorgement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- A British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has found that Havenplex Holdings Ltd. engaged in an illegal distribution and has ordered Havenplex to pay a disgorgement.

The panel found that in the fall of 2013, Havenplex received $55,000 from the sale of its promissory notes to two investors. In February 2014, one of the investors invested a further $50,000 in Havenplex through the company's president. Havenplex is a B.C. company that has never filed a prospectus under the Act.

The panel found that Havenplex relied on the private issuer exemption to distribute its securities. However, the two investors were not accredited and did not otherwise qualify for the purported exemption. During the hearing, Havenplex admitted liability.

In its decision, the panel stated "There is no dispute that the two investors have been harmed and have lost their subscription proceeds."

For its misconduct, Havenplex has been ordered to pay a disgorgement of $105,000 to the Commission.

You may view the decision on our website by typing Havenplex Holdings Ltd. or 2017 BCSECCOM 21 in the search box. Information regarding disciplinary proceedings can be found in the of the BCSC website.

Please visit the Canadian Securities Administrators' for information relating to persons and companies disciplined by provincial securities regulators, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA).

About the British Columbia Securities Commission ()

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at

Contacts:



Media Contact:

Alison Walker

604-899-6713



Public inquiries:

604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free)





More information:

http://www.bcsc.bc.ca



PressRelease by

British Columbia Securities Commission

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 520427

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: British Columbia Securities Commission

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease