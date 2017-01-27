FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Novo A/S

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
27.01.2017
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Århusgade 110
DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø
Company Announcement No. 1-2017:
Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed
that Novo A/S on behalf of Novo Nordisk Fonden has reduced its holding of
FLSmidth shares to a total of 7,635,000 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which
corresponds to 14.9% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.
-------------------------------------
Contact Investor Relations:
Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa(at)flsmidth.com
Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm(at)flsmidth.com
Contact Media Relations:
Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl(at)flsmidth.com
FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are
focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual
revenue of approximately DKK 20 billion. Read more on www.flsmidth.com
