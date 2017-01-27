FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Novo A/S

Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed

that Novo A/S on behalf of Novo Nordisk Fonden has reduced its holding of

FLSmidth shares to a total of 7,635,000 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which

corresponds to 14.9% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.





Contact Investor Relations:

Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa(at)flsmidth.com

Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm(at)flsmidth.com



Contact Media Relations:

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl(at)flsmidth.com







FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and

cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in

more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service

solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are

focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual

revenue of approximately DKK 20 billion. Read more on www.flsmidth.com









