PRESS INVITATION: ERICSSON AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017
Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,
Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
ERICSSON MEDIA & ANALYST BRIEFING
8-9AM Monday, February 27
Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm kicks off the eventful week. Doors
open at 07:30AM, coffee and light breakfast will be served. Registration NOT
needed but press badge is required to get access to the Ericsson Booth.
ERICSSON EXECUTIVE SEMINARS
The Ericsson Executive Leadership team will be joined by customers to update
you on the hot topics in our industry. Seats are limited. Please contact us at
media.relations(at)ericsson.com to secure yours.
Ericsson Chief Strategy and Technology Officer - Industry and Business
Transformation
9-10AM Tuesday, February 28
Speaker: Ulf Ewaldsson
On the road to 5G - a panel session by the Ericsson Executive Leadership team
and customers
9-10AM Wednesday, March 1
Chairperson: Ulf Ewaldsson
Panelists: Members of the Ericsson Executive Leadership team and Ericsson's
customers
MEDIA & INDUSTRY ANALYST MINGLE
6-8PM Monday, February 27
Registration NOT needed but press badge is required
CEO FIRESIDE CHAT
5PM - Tuesday, February 28
President and CEO Börje Ekholm welcomes customers in Hall 2. Open to media and
analysts.
Contact us for further opportunities to talk with Ericsson executives and
experts.
We look forward to seeing you at Mobile World Congress 2017 - the world's
largest gathering for the mobile industry.
Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations(at)ericsson.com
PRESS INVITATION MWC 2017:
http://hugin.info/1061/R/2074068/779692.pdf
