Press Invitation: Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

PRESS INVITATION: ERICSSON AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017



Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain



ERICSSON MEDIA & ANALYST BRIEFING

8-9AM Monday, February 27



Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm kicks off the eventful week. Doors

open at 07:30AM, coffee and light breakfast will be served. Registration NOT

needed but press badge is required to get access to the Ericsson Booth.



ERICSSON EXECUTIVE SEMINARS

The Ericsson Executive Leadership team will be joined by customers to update

you on the hot topics in our industry. Seats are limited. Please contact us at

media.relations(at)ericsson.com to secure yours.



Ericsson Chief Strategy and Technology Officer - Industry and Business

Transformation

9-10AM Tuesday, February 28

Speaker: Ulf Ewaldsson



On the road to 5G - a panel session by the Ericsson Executive Leadership team

and customers

9-10AM Wednesday, March 1

Chairperson: Ulf Ewaldsson

Panelists: Members of the Ericsson Executive Leadership team and Ericsson's

customers



MEDIA & INDUSTRY ANALYST MINGLE

6-8PM Monday, February 27

Registration NOT needed but press badge is required



CEO FIRESIDE CHAT

5PM - Tuesday, February 28

President and CEO Börje Ekholm welcomes customers in Hall 2. Open to media and

analysts.



Contact us for further opportunities to talk with Ericsson executives and

experts.



We look forward to seeing you at Mobile World Congress 2017 - the world's

largest gathering for the mobile industry.



Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations(at)ericsson.com



http://www.ericsson.com



