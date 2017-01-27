Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend

Business News


FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)
announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per
share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2017, to shareholders
of record as of the close of business Feb. 16, 2017.

On Feb. 1, MPC will provide an update on its 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year
results through an earnings release, to be followed by a conference call
scheduled for 9 a.m. EST that day. Interested parties may listen to the
conference call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (confirmation number 44084607) or by
visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the
"2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results" link.
 About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of
approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.
Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned
retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,
owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with
approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has
ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product
pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids
(NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants,
13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.
Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream
master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational
flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products
efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service


businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast
regions.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071
Denice Myers (419) 421-2965
Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312



