Sibanye enters Section 189 consultations on realising synergies at its Platinum Operations



(firmenpresse) - Sibanye enters Section 189 consultations on realising synergies at its Platinum Operations



Westonaria, 26 January 2017: Sibanye (JSE: SGL & NYSE: SBGL - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,5428,Company_Updates/?v=297063) advises that it will be entering into a consultation process at its Platinum Operations, in terms of section 189A of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995.



This process could result in the retrenchment of approximately 330 employees, which remains well within the scope of the Competition Tribunals ruling when it approved the acquisitions of Aquarius Platinum Limited and the Rustenburg Operations in March 2016. A final decision will be taken following consultation with organised labour representatives and relevant employees.



In 2016, Sibanye highlighted approximately R800 million in cost and operational synergies that need to be realised between the Kroondal and Rustenburg operations to ensure sustainability.



The reduction in replicated overhead costs and duplicate structures is a critical first step in realising these synergies.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanyes future business prospects, revenues and income, wherever they may occur in this document and the exhibits to this document, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanyes estimation of its current Mineral Reserves and Resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye to successfully integrate acquired businesses and operations (whether in the gold mining business or otherwise) into its existing businesses; the success of Sibanyes business strategy, exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye to comply with requirements that it operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; Sibanyes ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanyes information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of Sibanyes insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanyes operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and other contagious diseases. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document.





The Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



ENDS



Contact



James Wellsted

SVP Investor Relations

Sibanye Gold Limited

+27 83 453 4014

james.wellsted(at)sibanyegold.co.za



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch









PressRelease by

Sibanye Gold Limited

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Sibanye ist der größte eigenständige Goldproduzent Südafrikas und einer der 10 größten Goldproduzenten weltweit.





Date: 01/27/2017 - 19:17

Language: English

News-ID 520433

Character count: 5232

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sibanye Gold Limited

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease