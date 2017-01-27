Demand For Acne Scar Removal Cream Continues To Increase As Spring Approaches

SmoothRx announced that as people begin to plan for spring break trips, the demand for their best-selling acne scar and stretch mark removal cream is increasing.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx has the best-selling cream for the removal of both acne scars and stretch marks. Today company spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement about the increased demand for the [special formula scar removal cream.](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G)



"Since the launch of our stretch mark and acne scar removal cream nearly two years ago, we have seen a steady increase in sales," said Royal. "One thing we have noticed, as that as spring and summer approach, demand for our cream increases. We had the opportunity to survey some of our customers about this increase, and many said that as warmer weather approaches, they become more self-conscious about their appearance. To have visible acne scars or stretch mark can make people less likely to wear swimwear or other traditional warm weather styles. We are grateful that they trust our company and our cream to help improve these imperfections."



The [SmoothRx scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) is all-natural and packed with many vitamins and essential oils, and made of natural ingredients including cocoa butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, orange oil, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, mango butter, grapefruit seed extract, organic olive oil and rose hip oil. This powerful combination of ingredients results in a special formula cream that not only removes burn, acne or surgery scars, spider veins, and stretch marks, but also increased moisture and hydration in the skin, which improves elasticity and youthful appearance. The SmoothRx cream has a mild, pleasant smell and is safe for sensitive skin.



With over 150 customer reviews on Amazon, SmoothRx's scar removal cream has helped thousands of customers regain their confidence and smooth skin. Danielle F., a verified purchaser, wrote a five-star review that said, "I used this throughout my pregnancy without any stretch marks. Towards the end, I got lazy about it, and that's when I got the stretch marks. I've been using it post-partum on them, though, and they are definitely going away. I love how this smells, and it absorbs quickly. I also started using this on a scar on my foot, and it seems to be helping fade it away."





In order to meet this increase in demand, SmoothRx has increased production of their stretch mark and acne scar removal cream, to ensure continued availability for purchase on Amazon.com, their exclusive selling partner. A 4-ounce bottle is currently priced at $19.95, with free shipping on orders over $49.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

SmoothRx

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

+1-469-233-5857

123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: +1-469-233-5857



