Best-Selling Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake Now Back In Stock On Amazon.com

After their popular gel pens was sold out early this week, Teddy Shake excitedly announced that their gel pen set is back in stock and available for purchase on Amazon.com.
(firmenpresse) - Earlier this week the Teddy Shake [gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) sold out due to a higher than expected demand for the gel pens during the holiday season. Today Teddy Shake was excited to announce that the best-selling gel pens are now back in stock and available for purchase on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the gel pens.
"We invested a considerable amount of time and resources into the development of the best gel pen possible," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Clearly the customers have recognized this, and that our pens are unique. We set aggressive sales goals, but still, demand for this gel pen exceeded those, leading to the unavailability of the pens for a short period. Production has been increased and we are making every effort possible to ensure that our gel pens will continue to be available for purchase."
With 105 different colors, the [Teddy Shake gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) are pens have something for everyone and a color for every occasion. The colors range from milky, neon, glitter, metallic, to rainbow. Each pen is specially designed to hold 60% more gel ink than competing gel pens. This means that Teddy Shake customers can enjoy many more hours of creative use with the Teddy Shake gel pens.
Teddy Shake also spent considerable time developing a special gel pen tip that provides a continuous, smooth flow of ink. With this improvement, Teddy Shake customers can use their gel pens without fear of skipping, puddling bleeding. These improvements make the Teddy Shake gel pens perfect for use in adult coloring books, art projects, journals, drafting or just plain doodling.
Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the Teddy Shake gel pen set is currently priced at $24.00, a 30% discount off the full retail prices. Free shipping is available.
About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."
