DMOS Breakthrough Fundraising Kickstarter Campaign Raises Nearly $150,000

Design meets performance in the best shovel ever

(firmenpresse) - JACKSON, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- is proud to announce the successful funding of its second Kickstarter campaign, which utilizes crowdsourcing to bring the Alpha Shovel to market. With the campaign halfway over, the high-end, portable tools innovator met its goal in less than 24 hours, has raised nearly $150,000, and has almost 1000 backers.

DMOS designers, who use customer feedback in product development, created the Alpha Shovel to address the problems faced by shovel users with a number of breakthrough features:

Serrated teeth - Alpha Shovel serrated teeth are sharp enough to break through ice and hard pack snow but not too sharp to cut your pack. In addition, the serrated teeth double as a safety feature, leaving a ribbed residue while driveway shoveling. Unlike the smooth dust residue of a straight edged shovel, the ribbed residue will not turn into black ice, which helps in preventing falls. When the snow has melted, the teeth function as a rake or trail groomer. Furthermore, the teeth create corduroy/traction known by athletes to be desirable in a snow jump for a controlled and safe take off.

Telescoping shaft - Alpha Shovel's telescoping shaft makes the shovel usable for a wide range of people, from short to tall. The length of the shaft can be adjusted from 18" to 15.65".

Aircraft Quality Blade - Alpha Shovel is made of strong, durable T-6 6061 Aluminum. The Alpha will not deform, bend, or crack and the finish is highly sandblasted and clear coated to prevent snow from sticking.

Strap Slots - Alpha Shovel Nylatron slots allows the shovel to be easily stored, and also protects decks and pavers from scratching. Ultimately extending the life of the blade and any deck.

D-Handle - Alpha Shovel D-Handle provides better leverage. Also made of Nylatron, the D-Handle will not fail -- even if it is -75 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I'm honored by such an enthusiastic reception on Kickstarter of the DMOS Alpha Shovel," said Susan Pieper, founder and CEO of DMOS. "The Alpha Shovel is the right tool for the adventure: use it to build base camp at Denali, to clear your winter driveway, or for summer yardwork. We'd like to thank the backers on Kickstarter that believe in innovation and love our design. They have made our dream a reality. If you like what we're about please tell your friends!"

DMOS "The Alpha Shovel: The Most Badass Shovel For Everyone" campaign is offering deep pre-sale discounts on the Alpha Shovel, and a wide assortment of products, to backers. Now completely funded, the Alpha Shovel will be able to complete production of the Alpha Shovel.

The campaign is live on until Feb. 10, 2017, at 12:59 a.m. PST.

For more information about DMOS and its product assortment, visit .

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the , was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumer's everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home, car, RV, garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit .

Date: 01/27/2017

