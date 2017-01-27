/ Mining & Metals


Nemesia S.à.r.l. Acquires Shares of Lundin Mining Corp

ID: 520441
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Nemesia S.a.r.l. ("Nemesia"), 40 Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, 100% of the shares of which are owned by Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, announced today that, pursuant to a corporate reorganization, it has acquired 37,557,844 common shares of Lundin Mining Corp. ("LMC" or the "Company") - (TSX: LUN)(OMX: LUMI) from Lorito and 54,964,854 common shares of LMC from Zebra to hold a total of 92,522,698 common shares of the Company representing 12.78% of the issued and outstanding shares of LMC. Pursuant to the reorganization, Lorito and Zebra received Class C shares in the capital of Nemesia in exchange for the shares of LMC transferred to Nemesia and as a result Lorito and Zebra hold 100% of the outstanding Class C shares of Nemesia. The common shares of LMC had a deemed value of Cdn$8.07 for purposes of the reorganization.

Nemesia has acquired the shares of LMC for investment purposes and may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in LMC depending upon the business and prospects of LMC and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574

Contacts:
Aksel Azrac
Telephone Number: 011 41 22 595 1875
Fax: 011 41 22 595 1800



Keywords (optional):

nemesia-s-a-r-l,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/27/2017 - 21:10
Language: English
News-ID 520441
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Nemesia S.a.r.l
Stadt: LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG


Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.828
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 154


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z