(firmenpresse) - ParcelPal Announces Partnership with Major Marijuana Retailer for On Demand Delivery



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - January 27th, 2017 - ParcelPal Technology Inc. (ParcelPal or the Company), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) - is pleased to announce they have exclusively partnered with one of Canadas largest medical marijuana dispensary chains. They currently have over 15 locations in operation across Canada, and are expected to have over 100 dispensary locations by the end of Q4, 2017. ParcelPal will begin integrations and launch in Vancouver locations in the weeks ahead.



With full legalization pending, and a relatively unsophisticated and chaotic business space, the Cannabis industry will reward those dispensaries that can solidify their logistics and increase their online presence to reach patients. With the ParcelPal integration, a simple click on the "add-to-cart" button and consumers are ready to check out just as if they were ordering a consumer product from any other online store, and have the product delivered to them within the hour.



President Kelly Abbott states, ParcelPal was founded on the principle of innovation. We are always striving for a better customer experience and seeking revenue streams that coincide with our business model. We believe entering into the Medical Marijuana market demonstrations this focus. Were very excited to begin working in this growing industry and to start setting the precedents for delivery standards to our partners patients across Canada. This partnership is an impetus for expanding our operations across Canada.



CEO Jason Moreau states, Our integration will help the clients who have mobility issues, have crippling social anxiety, or who are elderly. Additionally, many medical marijuana patients are in professions where they dont want to be seen going in and out of dispensaries.



As part of ongoing plans to integrate with businesses in multiple verticals, ParcelPal will be launching and beta testing their marketplace app where consumers will have the ability to order food, retail goods, marijuana and alcohol from one single source. A marketplace application reduces the need and cost of marketing products and engaging customers online. The ParcelPal application will drive customers to these businesses and take care of selling and delivering the product.







About ParcelPal Technology Inc.



ParcelPal is an iPhone and desktop computer service enabling consumers to shop from partner businesses and have items delivered locally within an hour through a fleet of crowd-sourced couriers. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.



ParcelPal: www.parcelpal.com



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.



CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Shares issued and outstanding: 28,188,558

Contact: Kelly Abbott, President, ParcelPal Technology, Inc. - 604-401-8700



Forward Looking Information



This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", intends, "anticipates", "expects", plans and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.







ParcelPal Technology Inc.

