Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce Mr. Hung-Yu (Hans) Chang has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company as well as his position as an officer of Ellipsiz Communications Taiwan Limited ("ECTW"), the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company, to pursue other opportunities. The board of directors of ECL would like to thank Mr. Chang for his service to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Chong Gin (Sam) Tan will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of ECL in addition to his continuing role as chairman of ECTW. In addition, Mr. Wen-Kai (Calvin) Hsieh will assume Mr. Chang's role as chief executive officer of ECTW.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

