Popular Flamingo Float Encourages Customers To Celebrate Winter Sun Day

Nothing says fun like a pink flamingo. Teddy Shake is expanding on this idea by encouraging customers to celebrate winter sun day to help them overcome the darker, colder days of winter.

(firmenpresse) - There is something about a pink flamingo that leads people to think of fun and summer. Make that flamingo a large, pink inflatable flamingo; smiles are sure to follow. Teddy Shake built on this idea that equates pink flamingos to warm and fun, to encourage their customers to celebrate a winter sun day this week. Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson issued a statement explaining the new day.



"During the winter, many parts of the country have short days with little or no sun," said Anderson. "People can't get outside or enjoy the fresh air. This lack of sun can actually lead people to feel down or blue. We want to change that. We are encouraging our customers to celebrate. They may not have the actual sun shining over them, but our [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) can serve as a reminder that summer fun and summer sun are around the corner. Our hope is to bring some smiles to our customers."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is hard to miss. Measuring 80-inches in length, the flamingo float is made of a bright, cheery pink and can easily brighten a room. Customers have reported using the float in the pool, at the beach, to float down a river or even to lounge on at a campsite or in a living room. The length enables comfortable lounging for adults or easy riding for several children.



Over 90 customers have written reviews for the [Teddy Shake flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) on Amazon.com. 100% of reviewers wrote that they enjoy their flamingo float, with 93% of these customers rating the float five out of five stars, a perfect rating. Marge wrote a five-star review that said "This thing is just too much fun! We have a flamingo thing in our family and also a membership for a local pool where we often leave our floaties for other people to use. This was a huge hit at the pool- the kids and adults alike just love it. None of our floats make it through more than a season at the pool, due to the shared constant use of them and whatnot, but this one seems like it will last at least as long as the rest have! Good quality, cute float!"





The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is only sold on Amazon.com and is currently priced at $34.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

