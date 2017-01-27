Brookfield Investment Funds Announce Portfolio Manager Update Call

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Brookfield Investment Management Inc. will host a conference call for the Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Fund, Brookfield Real Assets Securities Fund and the Brookfield U.S. Listed Real Estate Fund (the "Funds") on February 3, 2017 at 4:30pm ET. The Funds' investment team will provide an update on the Funds and general market conditions. If you have questions about the Funds that you would like answered on the conference call, please send an e-mail to by 4:00pm ET on January 31, 2017.

The conference call will be available on 800-319-4610. A replay of the conference call will be available soon after completion of the call by calling 855-669-9658 (passcode: 1095) through February 17, 2017.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $13 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, go to .

Brookfield Investment Funds are managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds is routinely posted on and accessible at .

A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 855.244.4859 or visiting brookfield.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Brookfield investment Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

