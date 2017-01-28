Bestselling Salt & Pepper Grinder Set Back In Stock On Amazon

This week, the bestselling Salt & Pepper Grinder Set from Akoni Homeware is now back in stock on Amazon.com, after a short period out of stock.

(firmenpresse) - Since launching on Black Friday in November, Akoni Homewares Salt and Pepper Grinder Set has flown off the shelves. This week, the set comes back in stock after a brief period out of stock.



The brand didnt expect to receive such high sales so soon after launching in the highly competitive Kitchen and Dining category on Amazon.com.



The sales that we have seen so far have really impressed us. said Lisa Miller of Akoni Homeware, Were worked really hard on our product to make it the best that it can be and were so pleased that customers like it and are buying it so readily. We hope that we will see the same amount of sales now we are back in stock again.



Akoni Homeware are a relatively new brand and joined Amazon for the first time last year. They have worked tirelessly since launch to bring attention to their product on social media.



We wanted to reach more customers and selling on Amazon was the perfect way to do that for us. continued Lisa, Now that we have seen success in the USA, we are even more keen to launch on other marketplaces.



The Salt & Pepper Grinder Set features 2 tall grinders, 1 collapsible funnel and 1 cleaning brush. The brand feel that the set offers both quality and value to their customers. The product also includes a recipe eBook, which is emailed to customers after purchase, to ensure that their customers get the most from their product.



The homeware brand have plans to launch a new product on Amazon.co.uk in the coming days, which will be their first forray into Amazons European marketplaces.



Akoni Homewares Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is now available from the Home & Kitchen department on Amazon.com. The product can be found here: [https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0258GE/ref=cm_sw_r_t...](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0258GE/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Ik3IybQNT9AV8)

Akoni Homeware



9450 SW Gemini Dr #29796

Beaverton

United States

