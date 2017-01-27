CORRECTION - Zeidman Technologies Releases Free Version of SynthOS

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- In the news release, "Zeidman Technologies Releases Free Version of SynthOS," issued Thursday, January 26th by Zeidman Technologies, we are advised by the company that Bob Zeidman's phone number in the contact information should read "408-741-5809". Complete corrected text follows.

SynthOS-LT, a free version of SynthOS, can be used for noncommercial purposes

CUPERTINO, CA -- January 26, 2016 -- , a leading developer of hardware and software tools enabling developers to quickly build custom systems for the Internet of Things, today announced that it was releasing a free version of SynthOS®, its flagship software tool.

SynthOS streamlines the process of creating optimized application-specific software for the Internet of Things and other embedded systems. Requiring little knowledge of real-time systems, developers can focus on their unique control routines, device drivers, and algorithms. SynthOS automatically ties them all together in a single real-time system that meets timing requirements, avoids hazards like deadlocks and race conditions, and that is hardened against security breaches from malware. This new version, SynthOS-LT, is fully functional and free for noncommercial use, though it is limited in the number of tasks that it can support. Those limits should not be a problem for hackers and hobbyists wanting to develop their own systems without needing to understand the complexities of real-time operating systems. SynthOS-LT can be downloaded .

"While we have a free online version of SynthOS, we got feedback that uploading code and downloading code was tedious and could break anything but the simplest systems. So we decided to offer a limited but fully functional tool for free," said Bob Zeidman, president of Zeidman Technologies. "We want hackers and hobbyists to try it out and see how easy it is to make optimized, secure, working systems at the push of a button. As computers get smarter, programming languages have become more complex. We think programming should get simpler. Rather than the hundreds of APIs that a developer must know to work with an existing operating system like Linux, SynthOS has only six primitives. SynthOS uses artificial intelligence to figure out what you want to do from analyzing your code. And for most applications, it makes the system smaller, faster, and more secure."

Zeidman Technologies is a leading developer of hardware and software tools enabling developers to navigate the increasingly complex issues of building custom embedded systems. The company was founded by Bob Zeidman, an industry-renowned expert in software and hardware design, and is headquartered in Cupertino, California. For more information, please visit .

Bob Zeidman



Zeidman Technologies

408-741-5809





