New Show Reveals How to Make Big, Positive Intentional Life Changes

In this episode of Awareness Addicts, listeners will learn how to focus on the big life changes that will bring joy, and how to make those changes with intention.

(firmenpresse) - In this latest episode of Awareness Addicts, the shows host, Dr. Gala Gorman, discusses making big positive life changes, and how to make those decisions with more intention.



In her words, We know change happens. Wouldnt it be nice if change happened on our own terms? Im not suggesting we can control everything in our lives, but we can certainly be more deliberate as we create the design and blueprint. We are going to become intentional with the big changes were making.



In this episode, listeners will:

- Learn to be more intentional in their choice

- Focus on the desires and goals that are most important in life



- Make choices and actions that bring more joy to life



The sages of India observed thousands of years ago that human destiny is ultimately shaped by our deepest intentions and desires. The classic Vedic text known as the Upanishads declares, You are what your deepest desire is. As your desire is, so is your intention. As your intention is, so is your will. As your will is, so is your deed. As your deed is, so is your destiny.



Gorman says, If you are not familiar with the [Upanishads](http://www.ancient.eu/Upanishads/), they are a collection of texts of religious and philosophical material written in [India](http://www.ancient.eu/india/), it is believed, between 800 BCE and 500 BCE. These texts were written during a time when Indian society started to question the traditional Vedic religious order. Its believed that some people, during this time, decided to engage in the pursuit of spiritual progress, living as ascetic hermits and rejecting ordinary material concerns even giving up family life. Some of their speculations and [philosophy](http://www.ancient.eu/philosophy/) were compiled into these Upanishads.



She points out, There is an attempt in these texts to shift the focus of religious life from external rites and sacrifices to internal spiritual quests in the search for answers. Now, thats something I can agree with. The real work is to shift our focus to internal spiritual quests in the search for answers. Those are answers that can only be brought forth from our own divine guidance and inspiration.





This show was created to provide Sage Advice for taking inspired action. Awareness is the key. With this key, its easier to navigate in the human world with all of its detours. As awareness is developed, along with it comes an intimate understanding of self. And, that enhanced sense of awareness introduces some new information into the mix. With that new knowledge or outside the box experience, there is a spark that adds to life.



The Awareness Addicts Shows main focus is on helping listeners becoming alive, alert, awake and aware of lifes possibilities. The shows host, Dr. Gala Gorman, is an entrepreneurconsultant, mediator, broker, publisher and, formerly, accounting firm partner. This experience helped shape the creation of the show. As a change facilitator, she ignites transformation in businesses, families, students, clients and, especially, within herself.



When asked about why she created the show, Gorman said: Developing awareness is whats worked for me. In fact, Im a bit of an Awareness Addict. And, Im hoping listeners will become addicted too.



Gorman has hopes that the show will save listeners from wasting time feeling confused and stuck. As fellow Awareness Addicts, she believes theyll be alive, alert, awake and aware of lifes possibilities. As listeners practice what she talks about on the show to develop awareness, theyll build muscles around their awareness skills. The idea is to close the gap so they can switch into awareness much more quickly applying awareness and understanding before getting into something they regret.



Those interested in learning more about the show can visit: [AwarenessAddicts.com/Episodes](https://goo.gl/VlPDqT)





More information:

http://www.metacommmedia.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

MetaComm Media LLC

http://www.metacommmedia.com

PressRelease by

MetaComm Media LLC

Requests:

MetaComm Media LLC

http://www.metacommmedia.com

+1-979-661-7116

5618 Frenzel Road, Round Top, TX

Round Top, TX

United States

Date: 01/28/2017 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 520472

Character count: 4144

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MetaComm Media LLC

Ansprechpartner: Gala Gorman

Stadt: Round Top, TX

Telefon: +1-979-661-7116



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 27/01/2017



Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease