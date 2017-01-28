iScope NZ Report Sharp Rise In Earthquake And Property Assessment Reporting

iScope New Zealand, one of New Zealandâs premier building assessment consultancyâs report a sharp rise in enquiry for independent assessment of seismic damage post the recent string of significant seismic events.

(firmenpresse) - iScope New Zealand provide visual assessments of any seismic damage or subsequent repair that has been undertaken, combined with a review of the EQC Scope of Works, if available. These reports are prepared for both vendors and purchasers. The independent nature is preferred by the insurance and financial institutions.



The reports are comprehensive and include an anaylsis of floor levels with comment as to whether they fall within the Department of Building and Housing guidelines. Typically, 0.5% (50 mm) of the floor area or 0.5% (10mm) over two meters.



Qualified staff sketch a floor plan of the dwelling and plot detailed floor levels on it, using a Zip Level 2000 isothermal instrument. Wall verticality is recorded using a RoboToolz Vector 5 laser.



If repair has been undertaken, comment is made based on the level of trade practice and finish achieved. Any observed major or minor defects and deferred maintenance are also noted in the report.



Electrical survey and compliance certificates suitable for dwellings constructed pre-1935 (for insurance purposes) can also be provided by one of iScope New Zealands associates at the same time as the property assessment.



iScope New Zealand can also provide a structural engineers report using one of their partner engineers. All engineers are members of the Chartered Professional Engineering Body (CEng)



To learn more about iScope New Zealand and the building assessment services they offer visit the website here: http://www.iscopenz.co.nz



About iScope New Zealand



Iain Whyte, the companys qualified assessor has an extensive knowledge of building construction techniques, methodology and costs he is trade qualified and a member of the Certified Builders of New Zealand.



Iain has more than 32 years experience in the construction industry as a building contractor and property assessor, both in New Zealand and overseas. iScope encourages clients to attend all building surveys, to address any issues and answer any questions pertaining to their unique property.





