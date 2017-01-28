EBD Wedding Dresses Launch New Website

EBD Wedding Dresses has just launched its brand-new website, offering wedding dresses for brides to be.
Wedding Dresses
The website has improved the way that it presents the dresses in its portfolio. Each wedding dress is worn by a model and photographed using a high-resolution camera. Visitors to the site can click these photos and use the inbuilt zoom function to inspect the fine detail of EBDs wedding dresses. Theres also a set of drop down menus that can be used to filter dresses by colour, silhouette, length, style and size. Currently, the bridal boutique offers a range of different styles and sizes, as well as collections from wedding dress designers such as Christina Wu, Kenneth Winston and Opulence. Colours include ivory, champagne and white, in a variety of silhouettes from ball gown to mermaid to princess.
Appointments
The new website aims to better connect customers to the business. As such, it provides clear information on how to book appointments, a service which provides the bride with face-to-face help to choose the right dresses for their big day. Contact information is provided, as well as a booking enquiry form that allows guests to send a message about their unique requirements. The boutique says that appointments arent always necessary, but they are advisable if brides need help finding the right dress and suitable outfits for their other guests.
EBD Wedding Dresses says that their priority is to make sure that their customers have an enjoyable, happy and relaxed experience with them. To ensure this, the dedicated one-to-one appointment service at their easily accessible town centre bridal shop in Corby gives brides the help of experienced advisors, whose missions is to assist in finding the bride their perfect dress. It also gives them access to EBD Wedding Dresses highly skilled, in-house seamstress, who can make alterations once they have found their perfect dress
The boutique recommends that brides choose their gown between 9 and 12 months before their wedding date to ensure adequate time for any changes and alterations to be made. They will, however, work hard to get wedding dresses prepared quicker than this if customers need them sooner.
About Elegance By Design Bridal Boutique
EBDs new website also gives visitors the opportunity to learn more about the company. The boutique prides itself on its honest, professional advice, and credits this approach with keeping the firm in business for over thirty years. Currently, the store is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9am to 5.30pm. Its also open on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment by using the form provided or calling directly, using the number provided on the website.
Contact:
Danielle Hammond, Shop Manager
Elegance By Design Wedding Dresses
Address: 1b Spencer Court, Corby, Northants NN17 1NU, UK
Telephone: 01536 403133
Email: info(at)elegancebydesignuk.com
Website: http://www.ebdweddingdresses.co.uk
