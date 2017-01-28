To Improve Turnaround Time Fastrax Conveyor Rollers Increase Stock Levels To Over £200k

Fastrax has committed to increasing its stock levels to over £200k in order to improve turnaround times for its customers.
(firmenpresse) - Fastrax has committed to increasing its stock levels to over £200k in order to improve turnaround times for its customers. The company claims that it can now offer customers same day despatch for emergency situations whilst offering impressive lead times of between two and five days for up to 100 off conveyor rollers.
Its hoped that this higher stock level will improve the customer experience and allow customers to pass on the benefits of Fastrax fast lead times to their own customers.
Pricing & Technology
High stock levels combined with a high level of stock turnover enable Fastrax to use its purchasing power to maintain low prices for its customers. Fastrax has also made regular investments in new technology. It invests heavily in equipment such as CNC automatic saws and lathes. Utilising this modern technology not only helps to keep prices competitive, but also ensures that customers are able to place large orders and have them manufactured and despatched quickly.
An Extensive Product Range
As a specialist in conveyor rollers, Fastrax prides itself on the fact that it offers a wide range of roller options. These include rollers constructed of PVC, stainless steel, and zinc-plated for additional corrosion resistance. Rollers also come in a variety of sizes, from 20mm to 102mm, depending on the application. It doesnt matter whether a company is building gravity conveyors, shifting heavy pallets or conveying wet and dry items, Fastrax says that it has a solution that will meet their needs.
High-Quality Conveyor Rollers
Theres a drive here not only to deliver fast turnarounds, but also to make sure that the products themselves are of a high quality. This is apparent at the very first stage of production, when sourcing the raw materials of its products, and continues throughout. According to the company, it rejects anything that falls outside of its strict specification, and products are quality checked at each stage of the manufacturing process to ensure high standards.
The company backs up this attention to detail with plenty of expertise. Because the company designs and makes its own rollers, it has significant in-house knowledge about which rollers are suitable for each individual customers needs. Fastrax, therefore, offers advice on which size and weight of product a customer should use, as well as how they might perform under different operating conditions.
You can get an instant quote, download the companys brochure and e-catalogue and stay up to date with the latest news all through their website, www.conveyorrollers.co.uk
Contact:
Fastrax Conveyor Rollers
Address: Willowbrook East Industrial Estate, Trevithick Road, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 5XY, United Kingdom
Telephone: 01536 269141
Email: sales(at)rollersfast.com
Website: http://www.conveyorrollers.co.uk
More information:
http://www.conveyorrollers.co.uk
Date: 01/28/2017 - 06:10
Language: English
News-ID 520481
Character count: 3128
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fastrax Conveyor Rollers
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 94
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.835
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|144
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.