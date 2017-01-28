Enplug and FunWall Announce Partnership

Class leading digital display network adds unique social gaming capability

(firmenpresse) - New York, NY - Enplug and FunWall today announced a partnership to bring FunWall's proprietary mobile social gaming platform to Enplug's class leading digital display technology. This partnership will instantly give Enplug's network the ability to participate in multiplayer tournaments with other gamers in any public location. To participate, the only thing the consumer needs to bring is their mobile phone.



Enplug's next generation digital displays are in popular social venues including restaurants, bars, gyms, retail stores, cafes, shopping malls, and office buildings, transforming today's digital displays from one-way communication channels to intelligent, two-way communication platforms.



Enplug will be the first distributed digital display network able to offer social mobile gaming at every one of their managed locations.



"Enplug is always pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital displays in public spaces. We're excited about FunWall's proven capabilities of bringing audience engagement to the next level," said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug.



The unique FunWall platform takes the buzz around eSports and places it at everyone's fingertips whenever and wherever they are. FunWall is the only way to turn your favorite mobile game into anything from a "one on one" challenge to "playing the entire world" in a global tournament.



The ability to harness the ubiquity of mobile games provides social infrastructure owners (retailers, bars, restaurants, QSR's, malls and stadiums) with a radically new and powerful tool to influence both short-term behavior and to build long-term relationship with its consumers. Social mobile games provide the perfect vehicle to engage, entertain, capture and incentivize an audience.



The FunWall platform also provides a vital link between cloud and place based gaming. Using the power of "place" to fill the cloud - then using the power of the "cloud" to populate the place.





"FunWall makes that vital audience connection by combining fun and incentive into the same experience. We identified Enplug to launch because of its ease of use and future-thinking product," said Steve Ridley, CEO of FunWall. Ridley was a founder and Global CEO of Kinetic Worldwide, the largest media company of its kind in the world.



FunWall's unique platform will feature in the Enplug app store, making social mobile gaming at any location just a click away.



This unique partnership builds on the Enplug and FunWall ability to transform the traditional one way push communication of digital displays into a dynamic positive two-way conversation with the consumer.



ABOUT ENPLUG



Enplug is the #1 open digital displays software for businesses, transforming any TV or display into a realtime marketing tool. Enplug customers include global brands like YouTube, HP, WeWork, Marriott, Porsche and Warner Brothers. Enplug is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit http://www.enplug.com/



ABOUT FUNWALL



FunWall is the one stop solution for social and tournament gaming. FunWall revolutionizes social gaming by giving everyone the power to play the games they love, as a social event, anywhere - anytime. FunWall also provides a pervasive, technologically transparent social gaming platform to all types of infrastructure owners. This adds immense value to the consumer experience, by making dwell time fun and interactive, encouraging loyalty enrollment and incentivizing increased repeat visits. http://www.funwallgaming.com/



Contact:

Colin Bovet

Enplug

Address: 6029 Bristol Pkwy, Suite 100, Culver City CA 90230

Phone: 303-746-5408

Email: colin(at)enplug.com

Website: http://www.enplug.com/





More information:

http://www.enplug.com/



PressRelease by

Enplug

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/28/2017 - 06:31

Language: English

News-ID 520482

Character count: 3992

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Enplug



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease