Airwheel C Series  More Smart sport Helmets Were Born In 2017

Originally, a helmet was a helm, which covered the head only partly. In present society, the common helmets can no longer meet their unique demands.

(firmenpresse) - The word helmet is diminutive from helm, a medieval word for protective combat headgear. The Medieval great helm covers the whole head and often is accompanied with camail protecting throat and neck as well. In 2016, Airwheel launched its first smart helmetC5 to follow the society development trend. And in 2017, more intelligent helmets are added to C series, like C6 motorcycle helmet and C8 racing helmet. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820882357209051137



Airwheel smart helmet, one of necessary protective gears for riding has realized multiple functions, such as communication, camera shooting, data recording etc. They are capable of answering phone calls in riding, more secure and convenient. They are equipped with accompanying smart camera that enables riders to take photographs or videos anytime and anywhere. With HD tone quality and windproof microphone, riders can not only listen to music, but also receive calls. In addition, conforming to human body engineering, Airwheel C series can adapt to different head forms and provide riders with more comfortable wearing experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819011948180361216



Airwheel C6 open face helmet with the windproof cover design can effectively protect riders binocular safety during the riding. This exceptionally comfortable motorcycle helmet has a wraparound visor and shock-absorbent rubber padding. Breathing light on the rear of Airwheel C6 cool motorcycle helmet gives warning of the rear vehicles and pedestrian in darker environment or night riding. If the Airwheel C6 smart helmets is designed for motorcycle players, the Airwheel C8 is aiming for the race players. With the full face design, C8 can provide racers with the best protection, so that the racers can focus on the racing with no distraction.



Remember to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. The smart helmet is becoming extremely popular because of the intelligent walk-camera that records the videos and images for the whole riding journey for riders. The Airwheel C6 scooter helmet and C8 full face helmet come to help you out.



