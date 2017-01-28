Louisville Appliance Repair 24 Hour Emergency Service Maintenance Plan Launched

A+ Appliance Repair, available by calling (502) 631-9731, have launched a new appliance repair maintenance plan. This plan helps to cover the cost of repair and they also provide a 24/7 emergency repair service.

(firmenpresse) - A+ Appliance Repair, based in Louisville, have announced a new maintenance plan. This plan covers the maintenance costs for five different appliances, including washers, dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers.



For more information please visit: http://aratedappliancerepair.com.



A+ Appliance Repair have been operating since 1966 and state that honesty and integrity are important to the way they conduct business. Their 49 years of experience had made them one of the most trusted and successful appliance repair companies in Louisville.



They use professional and highly skilled workers to carry out appliance repairs to a high standard while remaining affordable for their customers. They promise to fix customers problems no matter what the appliance type is.



The company have launched a new maintenance repair plan that covers five difference appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers and comes with a six month guarantee. They are also currently offering $30 off labor when the customer mentions the advert on their website when booking a repair appointment. Senior citizens can enjoy a 10% off discount as well.



Their trained technicians can repair almost any appliance in the home from washing machines to stoves. The benefits of hiring a skilled professional to fix appliances are two fold, firstly they can carry out repairs safely to industry standards, potentially saving lives. Secondly, it is also very cost effective because rather than paying a lot of money for a brand new replacement appliance, it can be fixed for an affordable fee. A repair also makes appliances more efficient, saving money on electric and gas bills.



A+ Appliance Repair offer fast service with same day and emergency 24/7 appointments available. All work carried out is covered by a 100% guarantee with a one year warranty on all parts and labor. Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above or they can call (502) 631-9731.





4119 Glen Hill Manor Drive

Louisville

United States

