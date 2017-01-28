Scope of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Trends (2016-2020)

Report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic design automation market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value along with the comprehensive examination. The segments of the market, namely, Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design & Verification, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), PCB & MCM and Services.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 28, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2020). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electronic design automation market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=938716



Comprehensive examination of each of the segments of the market, namely, Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design & Verification, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), PCB & MCM and Services.



The report provides detailed regional analysis of the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The regional analysis of the Asia-Pacific EDA markets include market size by value along with the analysis of the Japanese EDA market in comparison to rest of the Asia-Pacific region.



Furthermore, it highlights key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global electronic design automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global EDA market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Synopsis. Further, key players of the market Cadence Design Systems and Mentor Graphics are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=938716



Regional Coverage



Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe,Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Japan



Company Coverage



Synopsys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Mentor Graphics Corporation



Executive Summary





The global electronic design automation (EDA) market witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the span of 5 years, i.e., 2010-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2016-2020 tremendously. The market is spread across Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Americas held the largest share, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.



The electronic design automation market can be segmented on the basis of the products in Computer-Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design & Verification, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), PCB & MCM and Services. The market is led by the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), followed by Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) and IC Physical Design & Verification. Although, Services segment is still emerging in the global EDA market.



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-electronic-design-automation-eda-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2016-2020-report.html



The major growth drivers for the global electronic design automation (EDA) market are: chip design complexity, emergence of Internet of Thing (IoT), slowing of Moores law, adoption of FibFet architecture and demand for miniaturized devices. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as scalable design methodologies, customer & industry consolidation, rapid changes in the industry standards & customer requirements, uncertain global economy and highly competitive environment. Some of the recent trends in the market include the emergence of EDA technology in various industries, especially biology systems.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-electronic-design-automation-eda-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2016-2020-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/28/2017 - 10:51

Language: English

News-ID 520495

Character count: 4192

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28.01.2017



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease