Global Diesel Engines Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6% Between 2017 and 2021

Global diesel engines market for non-automotive applications to grow at a CAGR of 5.82 % during the period 2017-2021. You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 28, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications 2017-2021. This research report also presents a detailed segmentation of the market by end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).



Technavios market research analyst predicts the global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications to grow at a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2021. Diesel as a fuel type dominates the overall generator market. Industrial generators have been depending on diesel as the most preferred fuel type owing to its low cost and easy availability. However, there is a growing trend toward the usage of natural gas and other alternative environment-friendly and non-diesel fuel sources. Despite this fact, diesel will continue to lead the fuel type segment for many years to come. The diesel engines available have modified combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Manufacturers are also coming up with several advancements and modifications in terms of fuel emission treatment methods and fuel composition. The global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications will be majorly impacted by the demand created by the major end-user industries such as marine, construction equipment, and agricultural equipment industries.



Several market players are gradually converting conventional diesel engines to dual-fuel natural gas engines. These dual-fuel systems can be easily uninstalled, and the engine can be restored back to its initial condition. Dual-fuel engines can be modified to operate as an environmental-friendly engine. Also, the power generation from such engines is continuous because even if gas supply is interrupted, the backup diesel operation is immediately available. These engines provide total original power capacity and higher compression ratio, which leads to higher engine output





Competitive landscape and key vendors



The global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented with the presence of many local and global vendors. The international players contend based on quality, efficiency, and after-sales service. The competitive landscape in the market is predicted to intensify due to the shift in the preference of the buyers towards energy-efficient engines. To sustain their strong positions, the major players in the market are likely to direct their efforts in distinguishing their products and comply with the stringent regulations outlined in various regions.



Leading vendors in the market are -



Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä

Other prominent vendors in the diesel engine market for non-automotive applications include Detroit Diesel, DEUTZ, Deere & Company, Daihatsu, Doosan Infracore, Fairbanks Morse Engine, GE Transportation, HATZ Diesel, Henan Diesel Engine, Kubota, Kawasaki, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kohler, Liebherr, Lombardini, MEGATECH Power, MTU, Isuzu, JCB, Power Solutions International, Rolls-Royce, Scania, Volvo Penta, Yanmar, and Weichai Power.





